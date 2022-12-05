Former Assistant Atlanta City Attorney and Police Officer Charged in $7 Million PPP Fraud Scheme

A federal grand jury returned an indictment today charging a Georgia woman with a scheme to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a federal stimulus program authorized as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

According to court documents, Shelitha Robertson, 60, of Atlanta, and other co-conspirators allegedly submitted fraudulent PPP loan applications on behalf of various companies they owned and controlled. The indictment alleges that Robertson fraudulently obtained over $7 million in PPP loan funds, which was not used for payroll or other permitted business expenses. Robertson allegedly used loan proceeds to purchase luxury items, including a Rolls-Royce, a motorcycle, and jewelry, and to transfer funds to family members and co-conspirators.

Robertson, who formerly served as an Assistant City Attorney and a police officer in Atlanta, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each of the conspiracy and wire fraud charges, and a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on the money laundering charge.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan for the Northern District of Georgia, Inspector General Jay N. Lerner of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General (FDIC-OIG), Inspector General Hannibal “Mike” Ware of the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General (SBA-OIG), and Inspector General J. Russell George of the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) made the announcement.

The FDIC-OIG, SBA-OIG, and TIGTA are investigating the case.

Trial Attorney Ariel Glasner of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Bernita Malloy for the Northern District of Georgia are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.