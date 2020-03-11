Former Air Force Academy Cadet Alvaro Pablo Velarde Sentenced to Federal Prison for Raping Fellow Cadet

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Jason Dunn announced that Alvaro Pablo Velarde, age 20, of Lima, Peru, was sentenced to five years in prison for two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact for raping a fellow cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy. U.S. District Court Judge Christine M. Arguello announced the sentence yesterday afternoon to a full courtroom, which included the victim. The defendant was in custody before the hearing and was remanded at the conclusion.

According to court documents and facts presented by prosecutors at trial, Velarde raped a female cadet in her dorm room at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on October 23, 2018. During the attack, he ignored multiple pleas from the victim to stop. Afterward, the victim experienced severe pain and sought medical attention. A sexual assault examination revealed physical injuries sustained during the rape, and a doctor at the Air Force Academy later diagnosed her with a concussion.

Velarde was disenrolled from the Air Force Academy before the trial. The victim still attends the Air Force Academy.

“Our service members deserve every protection our country can provide,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “In this instance, one of our own was violently raped by a cadet who was a guest from a foreign country. This violent assault has done tremendous damage – both to the victim, as well as to the Air Force Academy itself. I am proud that our prosecutors ensured this criminal was brought to justice. I am also proud of the victim, who bravely stepped forward and made sure her story was told. We owe her a debt of gratitude for what she has done for justice, as well as for the service she will provide in defense of our nation.”

