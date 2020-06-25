Forest Hill Avenue Death Investigation of Cinque Johnson & Larry Branch

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) The Richmond Police Department is investigating the deaths of two individuals who were involved in a single vehicle wreck last night.

At approximately 1:17 a.m., RPD officers were dispatched an area near the intersection of Forest Hill and Semmes Avenues for several reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a vehicle that had left the roadway at the bridge over Reedy Creek in the 3600 block of Forest Hill Avenue. It had come to rest on an embankment at the creek.

All of the occupants of the vehicle were adult males. Two were transported to a local hospital. One of them died there. The other remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition. The third occupant was pronounced at the scene. The two deceased individuals have been identified as:

· Cinque Johnson, 24, of Richmond – pronounced at the scene

· Larry Branch, Jr, 24, of Richmond – pronounced at the hospital

In addition to the injuries they received in the crash, the three men appear to have been shot.

Anyone who may have seen or heard something prior to the crash or has another tip to share is asked to call Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533. Or they may contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com or by smartphone, using the P3 app. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE