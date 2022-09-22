FOREO’s Flagship Products Launch as NFTs Before Conventional Release, Paving the Way for Skincare Innovation

press release

PRESS RELEASE. Stockholm, September 22nd: As the world moves into more digital environments, Swedish beauty-tech giant FOREO has taken the initiative to bring a whole new product to audiences everywhere – the beauty NFT. Blockchain technology has allowed FOREO to challenge traditional skincare protocol and unobtainable beauty standards by bringing its renowned beauty range LUNA into the 21st century with NFTs of its leading products before traditional launch.

Brands have the opportunity to bring their products to a whole new market, connecting younger generations with tailored, innovative skincare that promotes a better ethos for industry standards. This beauty-tech disruptor, led by Boris Trupcevic, FOREO CEO, is paving the way for both mental health and great skin by building a trusting, inclusive community. LUNA NFTs are promoting a healthy relationship between beauty, technology and overall well-being to highlight how their products are made and the benefits of great skincare routines for a more socially-conscious approach to audiences worldwide.

To further support their efforts, FOREO is donating the entire proceeds from NFT sales and trades to three deserving charities: Tjejzonen, Hope Givers and Scleroderma Research Foundation. These charities work to help people struggling with mental health issues and skin conditions to foster self-love and a happier, healthier mindset.

Those interested will be able to buy digital versions of their chosen LUNA 4 products before release – and there are 5 different NFTs to choose from. Each has 50 variations, so there are 250 limited edition NFTs to be enjoyed. Furthermore, there will be an exclusive launch of just one special edition NFT which will be sold at auction; FOREO worked with stand-out female designer Miriam to bring her own brand of stunning, stylistic artful concepts to the launch. Click here for more info.

Mental health can be impacted by how an individual’s skin looks and feels and that’s why the beauty industry has a responsibility to not only design and create products that cater to the needs of various skin types, but also to promote an accessible, safe, inclusive environment for audiences everywhere.

There has been a focus on unrealistic beauty standards for far too long and now is the time to change the direction of the industry and bring skincare to those who really need it. With this in mind, FOREO is forging forward with innovations in tech, their products and their business model to better connect with the ever-changing needs of consumers in the digital environment. Sitting firmly at the intersection of beauty and mental health, the brand is redefining how skincare is accessed, using NFTs, and bringing the spotlight on what it really means to feel happy in one’s own skin.

It’s these fundamental concepts driving FOREOs latest skin cleansing range LUNA 4.

The LUNA cleansing brush is the world’s most-sold facial brush – and the LUNA 4 has taken an already great design and made it even better. Users can now expect an even gentler feel with softer silicone touchpoints, alongside a deeper spa-like facial cleansing experience with five different massage modes for improved circulation and collagen production. The LUNA 4 is the first digital body brush to incorporate NIR LED light for heating and microcurrent capabilities that can tackle cellulite. All of these fantastic features combine for instant, visible results in three simple steps. First, start with the LUNA 3 and begin the 1 minute cleansing routine. Next, use the UFO 2 supercharged 2-minute facial to allow treatments to penetrate the deepest layers of skin. Finally, finish with the BEAR facial toning device – and that’s it!

FOREO is a beauty tech pioneer that’s bringing groundbreaking devices to the beauty industry and revolutionising the way users think about premium skincare. For an affordable way to promote skin health and a new approach to beauty treatments, fans can enjoy LED light therapy, T-Sonic pulsations, Thermotherapy, Cryotherapy, Microcurrents and more.

