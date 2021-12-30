Foreign policy priorities for US Biden administration in 2022

(STL.News) US President Joe Biden took office promising to undo his predecessor Donald Trump’s “America First” foreign policies.

While Biden has engaged more fully with global institutions such as NATO and the World Health Organization, his administration’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan was widely viewed as botched.

And analysts say he will have to tread carefully with China, Russia, and the ongoing talks with Iran.

He will need foreign policy successes, as his latest approval ratings are under 50 percent.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports from Washington, DC. the US.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube