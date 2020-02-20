Fordham PCS Accepting Students for New Bachelor’s Degree in Real Estate

NEW YORK (STL.News) – Fordham University’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies (PCS) is pleased to announce the newest addition to its academic offerings: a Bachelor of Science in Real Estate (BSRE). Fordham’s BSRE provides students with a thorough understanding of the multidisciplinary real estate field and how properties are designed, constructed, and developed.

The degree is earned by the completion of 124 credits and up to 75 credits may be accepted as transfer credits for prior coursework, industry designations or life experience. Offered through Fordham’s Real Estate Institute, the BSRE provides an overview of the fundamental elements of real estate law, economics, accounting, finance, investment, valuation, and development at the major core level, while the elective concentration will allow each student to pursue a specific subject area.

Developed by leaders in the New York City real estate industry, courses are taught by active practitioners in the field. Flexibility is at the core of the program: part-time and full-time students will be able to take classes in person at Fordham’s Lincoln Center. Rose Hill and Westchester campuses, as well as online. Evening and weekend classes make the program even more convenient. Students will receive free admission to multiple real estate events and networking opportunities throughout the semester.

“Our BSRE offers current and prospective real estate professionals the opportunity to not only learn from some of the leading minds in the industry, but network with them through Fordham’s vast and loyal alumni network,” Dr. Anthony R. Davidson, dean, Fordham PCS. “We’re delighted to give our students the opportunity to study all facets of the multidisciplinary field in the heart of the real estate capital of the world.”

Fordham PCS will hold an information session for the BSRE program on Wednesday, March 4 at 5:00pm at the University’s Lincoln Center Campus (113 West 60th St., New York, NY 10023). For questions or to register for the information session, email pcsinfo@fordham.edu or call (212) 636-7333.

ABOUT FORDHAM SCHOOL OF PROFESSIONAL AND CONTINUING STUDIES:

The School of Professional and Continuing Studies (PCS) offers students a quality education in a small, personalized atmosphere that promotes individual growth and exploration. With three convenient campus locations – Lincoln Center in Manhattan, Rose Hill in the Bronx and West Harrison in Westchester, PCS is poised to meet students’ academic needs. Classes are offered evenings, weekends and online in areas including Business, Organizational Leadership, Economics, Legal and Policy Studies, and Social Work. Certificates in Digital and Social Media Marketing and Human Resource Management are also available, as well as Post-Baccalaureate / Pre-Medical / Pre-Health. The Fordham Real Estate Institute, which is part of PCS, offers a Master’s Degree and multiple Certificate Programs in Real Estate at the Westchester and Lincoln Center campuses. Visit https://www.fordham.edu/pcs for more information.