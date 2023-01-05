Ford touts strong truck, EV sales despite dip in overall 2022 sales

Justin Sullivan Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) highlighted gains in EV market share and strong truck sales in a sales update on Thursday. According to a company data release on Thursday, the Michigan-based auto manufacturer sold 179,279 vehicles in the month of December, up from 173,740 in December 2021. However, that figure brought full-year sales to 1.86M, short of the 1.91M sold in the prior year. That said, the automaker was able to maintain strong truck sales and accelerate EV gains. December truck sales jumped 10.9% from the prior year to 101,649 and leapt to 653,957 sold in the full year. F series truck sales were cited as outpacing the next-closest competitor in the GM (GM) manufactured Chevrolet Silverado by more than 140,000 units. For EVs, sales more than doubled in the full-year to 61,575 vehicles. Ford is now in second place, behind Tesla (TSLA), in terms of EV sales in the US. “Much was accomplished in 2022, with Ford increasing its share of the industry by 0.7 percentage points. Delivering on our strategy, share expansion came from broad- based growth from our SUV lineup and our all-new EVs growing at twice the rate of the overall EV segment,” he said. “With a strong retail order bank, Ford is well positioned heading into 2023.” Read more on GM’s latest sales figures.