Ford has 3 vehicles, F-150, Explorer, Escape SUVs, which you can find easily. You'll have to wait for others.

A lot of confusion swirls around car buying now, what with preorders and backorders and parts shortages. But what everyone understands is the unrelenting demand for new vehicles.

“It’s crazy,” said Thad Szott, whose dealerships sell Ford, Toyota, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram Trucks in Michigan.

“Text messages, Facebook Messenger and phone calls come in early, late and on weekends,” he said. “There’s a lot of demand out there … I explain there’s a huge inventory shortage. They have to order something or be flexible if they want something sooner.”

Ford says its factory workers are building vehicles as fast as possible and now shoppers can pretty much count on finding these three vehicles on dealer lots:

Ford F-150 pickup truck

Ford Explorer SUV

Ford Escape compact SUV

Despite a volatile global market, where supply shipments remain uncertain because of fallout from a pandemic that crippled production industrywide over the past two years, Ford is making deliveries to dealerships so folks have something to buy off the lot.

Improving supplies of Ford Mustangs, F-150s, Escapes, Edges, Explorers

“At one point, almost everything coming in was sold. I’ve got hundreds of vehicles that are built or in the process of being built and shipped to us. That’s two months’ worth of vehicles, from Escape to Super Duty to Transit vans,” said Jeff King, vice president and general manager at Bozard Ford Lincoln in St. Augustine, Florida. “We have supply now. There is availability on the ground.”

About half the vehicles coming in are presold now, he told the Detroit Free Press on Tuesday.

In Texas, Sam Pack has a 20-day supply of vehicles at his four dealerships in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. When he talked to the Free Press recently, he had 46 Edges, 24 Escapes, 64 Explorers and 229 F-150s and 22 Mustangs.

‘Still weak’

“This is still very weak, but it’s improved significantly from where we were,” said Pack, president and CEO of Pack Auto Group.

In Michigan, Szott said he has a 20-day supply of Escape, Explorer and F-150 vehicles. If nothing came in for three weeks, Szott Group would be sold out.

About half of his shoppers, down from 78% or so, are still leasing. More people just want to take the plunge and finance the purchase because those lease payments have steadily risen and they are longer leases than they once were.

“The market is changing so quickly,” Szott said.

Ford F-Series pickup, Explorer, Escape SUVs available

Buyers are more likely to find F-Series pickup trucks or Explorer and Escape SUVs on dealer lots because they are established brands with greater factory capacity, said Erich Merkle, U.S. sales analyst at Ford.

For example, the Ford plant in Chicago is primarily devoted to Explorer, three main plants are devoted to F-Series, and Louisville, Kentucky, builds the Escape. The Ford plant in Hermosillo, Mexico, assembles both Bronco Sport and Maverick. Bronco has only one plant in Wayne, Wayne, alongside the popular Ranger truck. The Mustang Mach-E plant in Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico, services the world.

Order Ford Bronco—, F-150 Lightning in advance

There seems to be an insatiable demand for Bronco, Bronco Sport, Maverick, the all-electric Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, Merkle said, making it necessary to order these vehicles in advance rather than count on them being available for sale at dealerships.

