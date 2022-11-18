Finance

Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, make some of the least reliable vehicles, customers say.

November 18, 2022
Hattie Francis


Consumer Reports show Ford, Jeep, Cadillac, Chevy among least reliable The survey, which reflects consumer experiences during the past 12 months with more than 300,000 vehicles from model years 2000 into early 2023, was released Tuesday and shows the Detroit Three are doing too much too fast, introducing technology and new designs that, in some cases, aren't showroom-ready.