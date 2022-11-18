Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, make some of the least reliable vehicles, customers say.

Consumer Reports show Ford, Jeep, Cadillac, Chevy among least reliableFor You News Sports Entertainment Life Money Tech Travel Opinion Phoebe Wall HowardDetroit Free PressThe quality of vehicles build by Detroit automakers is wildly inconsistent, a well-regarded survey by Consumer Reports shows.The survey reflects consumer experiences during the past 12 months with more than 300,000 vehicles from model years 2000 into early 2023.Detroit automakers Ford, GM and Stellantis — owner of Jeep and Ram — are doing too much too fast, introducing technology and designs that, in some cases, aren’t showroom-ready.DETROIT — Wild inconsistency in vehicles built by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis brands has created endless customer headaches as they navigate problems and challenges, according to the 2022 Annual Auto Reliability Survey from Consumer Reports.The survey, which reflects consumer experiences during the past 12 months with more than 300,000 vehicles from model years 2000 into early 2023, was released Tuesday and shows the Detroit Three are doing too much too fast, introducing technology and new designs that, in some cases, aren’t showroom-ready.Help Terms of Service Privacy Policy Your California Privacy Rights / Privacy Policy Our Ethical Principles Site MapCookie Settings© 2022 USA TODAY, a division of Gannett Satellite Information Network, LLC.