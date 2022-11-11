Foot Locker could be hit by Yeezy headwind during holiday season – Citi

Scott Olson Citi expects Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to leg above earnings expectations next Friday, but the fourth quarter forecast could come under increased scrutiny. “The focus will be on 4Q guidance given Adidas’ (OTCQX:ADDYY) decision to cut ties with the Yeezy brand,” equity analyst Paul Lejuez told clients on Friday. “Yeezy’s rivaled the iconic Jordan Retros in recent years in terms of pricing and launch excitement. And with FL’s reduced allocation of high-heat Nike (NKE) product, FL has increasingly leaned into its partnership with [Adidas] to offset the loss of Nike.” As such, the lack of some of the German footwear manufacturer’s most popular on shelves during the holiday season is expected to present a problem into the fourth quarter. Heading into the holiday season, this lack of product coupled with the lower inventory of Nike (NKE) amid the Oregon-based footwear and apparel company’s DTC pivot, Citi moved to lower sales expectations into year end. Lejuez opened a “negative catalyst watch” on the stock ahead of the expected holiday sales slowdown and likely difficult trends into 2023. He maintained a Neutral rating on the stock alongside a $33 price target, trimmed from a prior $38. Read more on the earnings expectations for the retailer next week.