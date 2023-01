Bitcoin has bolted out of January’s starting gates with a climb of more than 28%, turning up the heat on bears who anticipated more challenges for riskier investments after sharp selloffs in 2022.The token’s advance so far is the best for the opening month of a year since a 31% rally in 2020 before the pandemic hit. The surge has helped to lift the overall value of digital assets past $1 trillion, a level that gave way in November when the FTX exchange imploded, CoinGecko data shows.