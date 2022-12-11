FNCY (FNCY) Falls 0.02%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

FNCY (FNCY) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Sunday, the crypto has lost 1.56% to $0.06966680633.

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives FNCY a moderate volatility rank of 67, placing it in the top 33% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks this means that the rank represents its recent trends and isn’t overly influenced by a sudden spike – or two – in volatility.

FNCY’s moderate volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.FNCY price is in a good position going forward. With support around $0.0679431380503396 and resistance at $0.0714389579169969. This leaves FNCY with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

