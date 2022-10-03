FMCG sales dip in September as traders go slow on stocking

India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market fell 10% in value in September compared to August, which saw strong stocking by kirana stores before the festive period.

Sales of groceries had risen 6% month-on-month in August, reversing consecutive sequential decline in the past three months, according to the latest report by retail analytics platform Bizom. Companies will aggressively restock shelves this month during the run-up to Diwali which will translate into higher growth in October, it said.

“Trade stocking would go up in October due to the upcoming festive season as well as due to the onset of winters, across various channels. Consumer buying also would be at its peak in two weeks preceding Diwali,” said Neeraj Khatri, chief executive, Wipro Consumer Care, India and Saarc.

Consumer inflation hit an all-time high in April in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war as companies increased product price tags 15-20% over the past year. In the past two months, however, there has been a price correction in two crucial commodities, crude and palm oil, used by the FMCG industry.

Inventories at stores were high in August and September as kirana stores liquidated stocks, which impacted their orders. “While there is strong inflation, we could still see festive sales rise as we build up to Diwali,” said Akshay D’Souza, chief of growth and insights at Mobisy Technologies, which owns Bizom, a platform that transacts with 7.5 million retailers. In August, edible oil companies cut prices by ?10-15 per litre, in addition to a ?15-25 drop in prices in the past three-four months, after being prompted by the government. As a result, commodities saw a steep 15% decline in value, dragging down the overall market growth even as home and personal care fell 5-9%. Packaged food segment declined 7%.

“There is usually a lull before and after the festive season as consumers switch to home-made food and gift packs. However, we see demand coming back gradually every month although price hikes have dented a sharper recovery,” said Krishnarao Buddha, senior category head at Parle Products, India’s biggest food company.

During the quarter ended September, FMCG sales grew 12% over a year ago driven by double-digit growth in commodities and packaged food even as other categories fell. “During the festive season, the food products demand usually goes up 5-10% and we expect the same to happen this year as well. The price correction on edible oils and other food products happened recently due to the sensitivity in the market. However, no further correction can be expected before Diwali,” said Ashish Khandelwal, managing director, BL Agro.