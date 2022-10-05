FMCG firms expect demand to improve in second half

Demand for daily groceries and household products could recover in the second half of the financial year due to moderation in inflationary pressures and normal monsoon, said companies and analysts. Consistent price hikes across categories continued to squeeze household expenses and impact demand for consumer goods during the second quarter ended September.

“Consumption trends should improve in the second half of the fiscal given retail inflation is expected to cool off as a result of government interventions, moderating commodity inflation pressures and reasonably healthy spatial distribution of monsoons,”

, the maker of Parachute and Saffola oil, said in a quarterly performance update.

Impact of Fall in Commodity Prices



“Higher crop realisations and the upcoming festive season should also provide a fillip to overall sentiment,” the company added. Companies said demand during the June-September period was similar to the preceding quarter, which saw volume decline amid rural consumption stress. Over the past year, sales volumes in rural areas have been consistently falling, with declines exceeding 9% and 7%, respectively, during the March and June quarters.

Urban and premium discretionary segments, however, continued to fare better than villages and mass-priced categories. “The Indian FMCG industry continued to remain soft during the (September) quarter,” said

in its investor update. “Rural markets witnessed slower growth compared to urban. However, with the moderation in inflationary pressures due to correction in commodity prices, and monsoon largely being on track, we expect consumption to improve in the second half of the year.”

Palm oil prices have corrected by 38% while Brent crude was down 12% quarter on quarter, although both remained elevated on a yearly basis. Analysts feel the second quarter would have seen margin pressures owing to raw material inflation and high-priced inventory but with easing prices and global supply chain issues, they expect margin improvement in the second half of FY23.

“Staples companies continued to enforce grammage cuts or price hikes across categories, resulting in consumers downtrading and reducing consumption which impacted volumes,” said a report by Prabhudas Lilladher. “We expect price cuts in select categories over coming months.”

In the September quarter, FMCG sales grew 12% over a year ago driven by double-digit growth in commodities and packaged food as other categories fell, according to retail analytics platform Bizom. In August, edible oil companies cut prices by ?10-15 per litre, in addition to a ?15-25 drop in prices in the past three-four months, after being nudged by the government. “The price correction on edible oils and other food products happened recently due to the sensitivity in the market. However, no further correction can be expected before Diwali,” said Ashish Khandelwal, MD, BL Agro.