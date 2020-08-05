Floridal Attorney General Moody to Honor Warriors in the Fight to End Human Trafficking

(STL.News) – Attorney General Ashley Moody today announced that the nomination period for the 2020 Human Trafficking Summit Awards is now open through Aug. 24. The host committee is accepting nominees for Floridians who make extraordinary efforts to end human trafficking or help trafficking survivors heal. The awards will be announced virtually when the 2020 Human Trafficking Summit launches on Oct. 6.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “While the coronavirus pandemic has changed many day-to-day activities and routines for Floridians, human trafficking remains a devastating reality in our state and across the world. I am extremely grateful for the continued commitment and dedication of advocates who serve to protect and heal victims and survivors of human trafficking. The efforts of the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking would not be possible without the work of these remarkable advocates. If you know someone dedicated to ending human trafficking in Florida or helping survivors of this form of modern-day slavery, please nominate them for our Summit awards.”

The following four awards will be presented during the Summit:

Community Advocate of the Year;

Law Enforcement Official of the Year;

Prosecutor of the Year; and

Survivor Advocate of the Year.

