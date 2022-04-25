Florida – Winners of the Spring 2022 Space Art Contest

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez Announces Prizes for Winners of the Spring 2022 Florida Space Art Contest for K-5 Students, Contest Extended to May 2nd

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez announced prizes for the 2022 Florida Space Art Contest.

Ten total winners will be selected, five from the K-2 and 3-5 categories. Each winner selected, and his or her teacher, will win two tickets to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. One grand prize winner from each category (total of two) will have their unique work of art flown to space on a SpaceX mission targeted for the summer of 2022!

“I want to thank our sponsors for providing students with memorable prizes,” Lieutenant Governor Nuñez said. “And, additionally, a very special thank you to SpaceX for providing two grand prize winners with a priceless opportunity to not only have their unique work of art recognized, but also to have it fly in space! This is an exciting opportunity, and we are thankful to SpaceX for their support of the contest.”

Due to this exciting news, Lieutenant Governor Nuñez is also extending the Space Art Contest. “With hundreds of submissions, I am happy to announce we are extending our Space Art Competition to May 2nd,” Lieutenant Governor Nuñez said. “This will give more students the chance to learn and celebrate Florida’s Space Coast. I look forward to seeing all of the submissions that will capture the beauty of spaceflight and exploration.”

Students are encouraged to create an art piece inspired by the theme Florida Is the Place for Space: Celebrating Florida’s Contributions to Space Travel and Exploration. Students in grades K-5 are invited to participate in the art contest. Once the submission window is closed, the Department of State’s Division of Arts and Culture will review all artwork to ensure guidelines have been met, with the Lieutenant Governor selecting winners and grand prize winners. Student contest rules and guidelines can be found online at www.FloridaSpaceArt.com.

A special thank you to Space Florida and SpaceX for their contributions to this contest.