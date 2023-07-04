Florida – Priscilla M. Sluder Arrested – Grand Theft

Florida Attorney General Moody Announces Arrest of Skilled Nursing Facility Office Manager Priscilla M. Sluder for Grand Theft.

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Orange Park Police Department are announcing the arrest of the former office manager of a nursing and rehab facility for grand theft. Priscilla M. Sluder is accused of stealing nearly $30,000 from resident trust fund accounts for personal benefit.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Florida seniors should not have to worry about their personal funds being stolen, especially from a manager of a nursing facility who is supposed to be looking out for them. The defendant’s actions are shameful, and I am grateful for my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit stopping this grand theft.”

Sluder worked as an assistant business office manager for Orange Park Nursing LLC d/b/a The Palms Nursing and Rehab at Orange Park—a 120-bed skilled nursing facility. The Palms provides both short-term treatment and long-term care through comprehensive medical services, 24-hour skilled nursing care, and programs in both rehabilitation and restorative care. According to the investigation, Sluder took cash from the Patient Trust Fund, an account set up for residents to access cash to purchase personal items. The investigation revealed Sluder stole funds for more than two years totaling $29,504 from at least 40 patients. The Palms reimbursed all of the patients’ accounts for the losses and terminated Sluder.

Sluder faces one count of grand theft of $20,000 or more but less than $100,000, a second-degree felony. Attorney General Moody’s MFCU will prosecute the case through an agreement with the State Attorney’s Office for the Fourth Judicial Circuit.

SOURCE: Florida Attorney General