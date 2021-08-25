Florida: Monoclonal Antibody Treatment State Site at The Villages

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Opening of New Monoclonal Antibody Treatment State Site at The Villages
THE VILLAGES, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis opened a new monoclonal antibody treatment site at The Villages. This treatment site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has the capacity to serve more than 300 patients per day.
The Villages monoclonal antibody treatment site is located at:
Barnstorm Theater
2720 Brownwood Boulevard
The Villages, Florida 32163
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Previously opened sites are located at:
Alachua County
Fellowship Church
16916 Northwest U.S. Highway 441
High Springs, Florida 32643
Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Bay County
Bay County Fairgrounds
2230 East 15th Street
Panama City, Florida 32405
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Brevard County
Kiwanis Island Park
951 Kiwanis Island Park Road
Merritt Island, Florida 32952
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Broward County
C.B. Smith Park
900 North Flamingo Road
Pembroke Pines, Florida 33028
Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Charlotte County
Englewood Charlotte Public Library
3460 North Access Road
Englewood, Florida 34224
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Duval County
Jacksonville Public Library
304 North Main Street
Jacksonville, Florida 32202
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Hillsborough County
Kings Forest Park
8008 East Chelsea Street
Tampa, Florida 33610
Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Lee County
Old Bonita Springs Library
26876 Pine Avenue
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Manatee County
Manatee Memorial Hospital Complex
206 2nd Street East
Bradenton, Florida 34208
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Miami-Dade County
Tropical Park
7900 Southwest 40 Street
Miami, Florida 33155
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Okaloosa County
Northwest Florida Fairgrounds
1958 Lewis Turner Boulevard
Fort Walton Beach, Florida 32547
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Orange County
Camping World Stadium
1 Citrus Bowl Place
Orlando, Florida 32805
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Palm Beach County
West Gate Park
3691 Oswego Avenue
West Palm Beach, Florida 33409
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Pasco County
Fasano Center
11611 Denton Avenue
Hudson, Florida 34667
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.
Pinellas County
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
409 South Old Coachman Road
Clearwater, FL 33765
Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Polk County
Church at the Mall
1010 East Memorial Boulevard
Lakeland, Florida 33801
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
St. Lucie County
Havert L. Fenn Center
Virginia Avenue
Fort Pierce, Florida 34982
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Volusia County
Ormond Beach Senior Center
351 Andrews Street
Ormond Beach, Florida 32174
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
To find locations to receive monoclonal antibody treatments around the entire state, please visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.