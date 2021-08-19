Florida: Monoclonal Antibody Sites in Volusia & Hillsborough

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces New Monoclonal Antibody Sites in Volusia and Hillsborough Counties

ORMOND BEACH, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the State of Florida opened new monoclonal antibody treatment sites in Ormond Beach at the Ormond Beach Senior Center and in Tampa at Kings Forest Park. Both sites have the capacity to serve more than 300 patients per day and will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Early access to monoclonal antibody treatment saves lives,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I’m proud that today we were able to open our sixth and seventh state sites in less than one week to expand access to this important therapy for Floridians. In the coming days, we will continue to open more sites across the state.”

The Ormond Beach site is located at:

Ormond Beach Senior Center

351 Andrews Street

Ormond Beach, Florida 32174

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The Tampa site is located at:

Kings Forest Park

8008 East Chelsea Street

Tampa, Florida 33610

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Previously opened sites are located at:

Brevard County

Kiwanis Island Park

951 Kiwanis Island Park Road

Merritt Island, Florida 32952

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Broward County

C.B. Smith Park

900 North Flamingo Road

Pembroke Pines, Florida 33028

Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Duval County

Jacksonville Public Library

304 North Main Street

Jacksonville, Florida 32202

Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Orange County

Camping World Stadium

1 Citrus Bowl Place

Orlando, Florida 32805

Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Palm Beach County

West Gate Park

3691 Oswego Avenue

West Palm Beach, Florida 33409

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

“Our goal is to reduce hospital admissions by increasing the accessibility of monoclonal antibody treatments,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie. “By coordinating with local governments to set up an increasing number of these sites, FDEM and the Florida Department of Health are harnessing the talents and skillsets of both state and local government to deliver monoclonal antibody treatments to Floridians.”

“This specific therapy is not only proven to reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death by 70% among higher risk individuals – but it has been made available free of charge nationwide by the federal government,” said FDEM Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kenneth Scheppke. “As a result of Governor DeSantis’ leadership, we are expanding this lifesaving treatment statewide to those who need it most, and no one will be turned away from one of the state sites for an inability to pay.”

To find locations to receive monoclonal antibody treatments around the entire state, please visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.

Monoclonal antibody treatments can be prescribed by health care providers to individuals 12 years of age and older who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are at high risk for severe illness and hospitalization. However, at Governor DeSantis’ direction, there is currently a standing order in Florida signed by the State Surgeon General that allows patients to receive this treatment without a prescription or referral if administered by an eligible health care provider. Such referrals are not required at any of the State of Florida monoclonal antibody treatment sites and treatments are available at no cost to patients.

The antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond effectively to the virus. According to the treatment guidelines, they should be administered as soon as possible after diagnosis. By providing access to these treatments at these new sites, Governor DeSantis is alleviating demand on hospital resources and further making sure that Floridians have access to all potential treatments that can help them recover from COVID-19.

Governor DeSantis and the Florida Department of Health continue to encourage Floridians to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Find out where the vaccine is offered HERE.