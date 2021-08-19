Florida: Monoclonal Antibody Site in Broward County

Governor Ron DeSantis Expands Access to COVID Treatment by Opening New Monoclonal Antibody Site in Broward County

PEMBROKE PINES, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the State of Florida opened a new monoclonal antibody therapy treatment site in Broward County. This location will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with an ability to serve more than 300 patients daily.

“We are working to raise awareness about monoclonal antibodies because they save lives and reduce severe illness and risk of hospitalization,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Today, I am proud to further expand access to treatment with the opening of a monoclonal antibody treatment site in Broward County. We will continue to open more sites to support Floridians’ ability to receive this treatment which has been proven to be safe and effective.”

The site is located at:

C.B. Smith Park

900 North Flamingo Road

Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

Hours: 7 days a week; 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

To see the full video from the event, please click HERE.