Florida; Members Of Cocaine And Fentanyl Conspiracy Indicted

Members Of Cocaine And Fentanyl Conspiracy Indicted | USAO-MDFL

(STL.News) – Defendant

(Age, Residence)

Charges

Maximum Penalties

Diego Perez Ortiz

(46, Tampa)

1) Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 5 or more kilograms of cocaine and 400 or more grams of fentanyl

2) Distribution of fentanyl ( 4 counts)

3) Possession of 500 grams or more of cocaine with the intent to distribute

4) Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute

1) Minimum mandatory of 10 years, and up to life, in federal prison

2) Maximum term of 20 years in federal prison, per count

3) Minimum mandatory term of 5 years, and up to 40 years, in federal prison

4) Maximum term of 20 years in federal prison

Ramon Alers Ramos

(45, Tampa)

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 or more kilograms of cocaine and 400 or more grams of fentanyl

Minimum mandatory term of 10 years, and up to life in federal prison

Carlos Acosta Martinez

(46, Tampa)

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 or more kilograms of cocaine and 400 or more grams of fentanyl

Minimum mandatory term of 10 years, and up to life in federal prison

Andres Garcia Quinones

(48, Caguas, Puerto Rico)

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 or more kilograms of cocaine

Minimum mandatory term of 10 years, and up to life, in federal prison

Izamhomy Valverdi Caraballo

(34, Tampa)

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 or more kilograms of cocaine

Minimum mandatory term of imprisonment of 10 years, and up to life, in federal priosn

Edwin Rivera Fonseca

(26, Tampa)

1) Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 or more kilograms of cocaine

2) Possession of 500 grams or more of cocaine with the intent to distribute

3) Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute

1) Minimum mandatory term of 10 years, and up to life, in federal prison

2) Minimum mandatory term of imprisonment of 5 years, and up to 40 years, in federal prison

3) Maximum term of 20 years in federal prison

Antonio Rivera

(29, Tampa)

1) Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine

2) Possession of 500 grams or more of cocaine with the intent to distribute

3) Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

1) Minimum mandatory term of 5 years, and up to 40 years, in federal prison

2) Minimum mandatory term of 5 years, and up to 40 years, in federal prison

3) Minimum mandatory term of imprisonment of 5 years to run consecutive to any other term of imprisonment imposed up to life imprisonment

Kris Ralf Salvi

(27, Tampa)

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl

Maximum term of 20 years in federal prison

Elleric Edwardo Alverio (41, Tampa)

1) Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl

2) Possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute

1) Maximum term of 20 years in federal prison

2) Maximum term of 20 years in federal prison

