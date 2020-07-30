Florida man Wins $1,000 A Day For Life Top Prize From The Cash4life

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that one lucky Florida player matched all five white ball numbers and the Cash Ball number in the Wednesday, July 29, CASH4LIFE® drawing, winning the top prize of $1,000 a Day for Life!

The winning numbers were 8-11-21-36-39 and the Cash Ball was 2. The winning ticket was purchased at Southern Pit Stop, located at 9321 North Century Boulevard in Century. The retailer will receive $10,000 for selling the top prize-winning ticket.

This popular multi-state game offers two lifetime prizes, with the chance to win $1,000 a Day for Life or $1,000 a Week for Life. Florida is the ninth state to join CASH4LIFE.

