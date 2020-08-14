Florida Man Thomas Matthew McVicker Sentenced to 24 Months for Threatening a Mass Shooting

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Richard W. Moore of the Southern District of Alabama announced that Thomas Matthew McVicker, 39, of Punta Gorda, Florida, was sentenced today in federal court on a charge of Interstate Transmission of Threat to Injure. McVicker pled guilty to the charge in April of 2020.

According to court documents filed in connection with his guilty plea, in August 2019 McVicker sent an acquaintance, who lived in Baldwin County, Alabama, a series of text messages about conducting a mass shooting. McVicker wrote “I was thinking about shooting a church up but I’m afraid how it will affect my family in the flesh after I’m gone. So I think I’m just gonna kill some people on the street and get away with it then kill myself.” Three days later McVicker called that same acquaintance and told her that he was going to “shoot up” a church when he was in Memphis on August 22. FBI agents were able to confirm with McVicker’s employer that he was scheduled to be in Memphis on August 22. McVicker’s employer provided the FBI with his location, and McVicker was arrested without incident. At the time of his arrest, McVicker was in possession of a Ruger 9mm semi-automatic handgun, five 9mm magazines (one loaded with ten 9mm rounds of ammunition), one magazine assist loader, and two (2) full boxes of fifty (50) rounds of 9mm ammunition. During a police interview, McVicker admitted to making the threats but denied his intent to follow through. McVicker admitted to authorities that he has a history of mental health issues.

United States District Court Judge Terry Moorer imposed a sentence of 24 months imprisonment. The judge ordered that McVicker undergo mental health treatment while incarcerated and after release. The judge also ordered McVicker to serve a three-year term of supervised release beginning upon his discharge from prison. Judge Moorer ordered that McVicker pay $100 in special assessments. McVicker agreed to forfeit the firearm and ammunition.

