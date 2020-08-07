Florida man Sherick Sharari Leshane Brinson charged in drug distribution indictment

(STL.News) – A Florida man arrested after a high-speed chase in Liberty County has been indicted on a federal drug charge.

Sherick Sharari Leshane Brinson, 26, of Eatonville, Fla., is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Methamphetamine, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Because the amount of cocaine seized is alleged to be greater than 500 grams, the charge carries a possible sentence of life in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

“We are grateful that our law enforcement partners safely brought the defendant into custody,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “We applaud their vigilance in helping to keep illegal drugs out of our communities.”

Brinson was taken into custody after allegedly leading Georgia State Patrol troopers and Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies in a chase on Georgia highways 405 and 38 that reached speeds of up to 127 mph.

“Transporting illegal drugs leads to only one destination, prison,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy. “DEA, its law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office stand united and will not allow traffickers to turn our roads into cocaine and meth highways.”

Criminal indictments contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Georgia State Patrol, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer G. Solari.

