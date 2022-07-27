Florida Lt. Governor Leads Mission to UK

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez Leads Mission to United Kingdom for Farnborough International Airshow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez highlighted her aerospace and aviation mission to the United Kingdom for the Farnborough International Airshow, which took place from July 16—20. During the mission, organized in conjunction with Enterprise Florida, Inc., Lieutenant Governor Nuñez met with several corporate executive officials to discuss various economic issues and promote future opportunities for collaboration between Florida and the aerospace and aviation industry. The Lieutenant Governor’s presence at Farnborough this year supported growth in Florida jobs and cemented Florida’s brand as the premier location for Aviation and Aerospace.

“Florida’s Aviation and Aerospace Industry is significant and growing,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “There are approximately 106,000 Floridians employed across nearly 2,500 aviation and aerospace establishments. I am proud of our delegation consisting of 20 Florida manufacturing companies and partners, as we were one of the largest American state pavilions at the show. As Chair of the Board of Space Florida, I continue to look forward to supporting the growth in our flourishing Space Industry. Private sector investment in the area and the rise of reusable rockets now give Florida a competitive advantage in developing our space value chain. Florida represents the very best of America’s past, present and future as our economy continues to take flight.”

The mission included the following:

Delegation consisted of 20 Florida manufacturing companies and Partners

Advanced Composite Structures

Aerospace Technologies Group

Aerostar Training Services, LLC

Avflex Corporation

Avionica, LLC

Central Florida Development Council

Detect, Inc.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Enterprise Florida, Inc.

FEAM

Future Metals, LLC

LOOS & Co. Inc.

Newcastle Aviation

Paradigm Parachute and Defense

Florida Power and Light

Red 6 Defense Systems

Relli Technology

Skybolt Aeromotive

Space Florida

TIC Aerospace, Inc.

Business Meetings:

Lieutenant Governor Nuñez met with the following aerospace companies to discuss strategic opportunities for growth and expansion within the state:

United Launch Alliance

Northrop Grumman

General Electric Aviation

Embraer

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Trustees

Daher Leadership

Canadian Aviation Electronics

Airbus Americas

Leonardo Diagnostic Retrieval Systems

Boeing Company

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon Technologies

For more than two decades, Enterprise Florida has hosted a Florida Pavilion at the Farnborough Airshow. The airshow serves as the point of entry for many businesses looking to build, expand, or relocate their business operations to Florida. The work at Farnborough has been instrumental in making Florida the #1 state for MRO operations in the U.S., with this activity generating $1.5 billion in GDP annually.