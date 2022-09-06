Florida Lottery – Zabetti Pappas Claims $1 Million

Escambia County Woman Claims $1 Million Playing The Gold Rush Limited Scratch-off Game

TALLAHASSEE (STL.News) The Florida Lottery (Lottery) announces that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

Pappas purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 2180 West Nine Mile Road in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.8 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2021-22.

