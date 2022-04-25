Florida Lottery – Willie Myrick Jr. Claimed a $1 Million Prize

Polk County Man Makes A Pit Stop At The Local 7-eleven And Walks Out A Millionaire

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery (Lottery) announces that Willie Myrick Jr., 57, of Lakeland, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings in annual installments of $40,000 a year for 25 years.

For Myrick, the $1 million prize is more than a lucky strike; it’s a way for him to give back to his family. “I feel so blessed,” Myrick told the Lottery. “The first thing I plan to do is use some of my winnings to take care of my mother.”

Myrick purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 7040 Church Avenue North in Mulberry. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.