Florida Lottery – Vincent Pugliese Reels In $1 Million

Gone Fishing! Broward County Man Reels In $1 Million

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery (Lottery) announces that Vincent Pugliese, 33, of Plantation, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

Pugliese plans to use his winnings to invest in real estate, but when asked what he was going to do first, he told the Lottery, “Today, we’re going fishing.”

Pugliese purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 550 North Pine Island Road in Plantation. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.