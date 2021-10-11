Florida Lottery: Valerie Homer-Faggart Won 5 Million

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery (Lottery) announces that Valerie Homer-Faggart, 68, of Spring Hill, claimed the first $5 million top prize from the new GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.00.

Homer-Faggart purchased her winning ticket from A to Z Discount Beverage, located at 4060 Deltona Boulevard in Spring Hill. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.