Florida Lottery – Two Orlando Winners Win $1 Million Each

Two Orlando-area Winners Are Each $1 Million Richer After Playing The New 500x The Cash Scratch-off

Winning Tickets Purchased in Orlando and Davenport!

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery (Lottery) announces that Idalmis Almarales, of Orlando, and George Schlitz, of Davenport, each claimed a $1 million prize from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.

Almarales chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. She purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 6485 South Chickasaw Trail in Orlando. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Schlitz also chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. He purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 39883 Highway 27 in Davenport. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.