Florida Lottery To Celebrate Responsible Gaming Education Week

Florida Lottery Joins Industry Leaders To Celebrate Responsible Gaming Education Week

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery (Lottery) is proud to join the American Gaming Association (AGA), North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL), the World Lottery Association (WLA), and other industry partners to celebrate the 24th annual Responsible Gaming Education Week, September 19-25, 2021.

“The Florida Lottery is pleased to join our industry partners in recognition of Responsible Gaming Education Week,” said Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis. “In Florida, we are committed to putting responsible play at the heart of everything we do–from the way we design and market our games to the resources we offer players. Protecting the interests of our players is one of our top priorities and we will continue to ensure that our players have the tools and resources needed to play and win the Lottery responsibly.”

Florida Lottery games are designed to be a fun, low-cost form of entertainment with the added benefit of generating additional revenue for Florida’s students and schools. The Lottery encourages all players to practice responsible gaming by following these tips designed to help players make informed decisions throughout their Lottery experience:

NEVER think of the Lottery as a way to make money

ALWAYS play within your means and set a budget

NEVER chase your losses

ALWAYS know when to ask for help

NEVER play when you are upset or depressed

The Florida Lottery has an ongoing commitment to promoting responsible gaming and holds Responsible Gaming Certifications from WLA, NASPL, and the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG). If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the Florida Lottery encourages you to contact the Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling (FCCG) at 1-888-ADMIT-IT, or the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 for confidential help. For more information, visit playersguide.flalottery.com.