Florida Lottery: Terry Marcum of Clay County Claimed $1 Million Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Terry Marcum, 60, of Green Cove Springs, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Jacksonville District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.00.

Marcum purchased his winning ticket from Gate, located at 3210 U.S. Highway 17 in Orange Park. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC, launched in October 2018 and gives players the opportunity to win up to $5,000,000. Overall odds of winning are one-in-2.99.

