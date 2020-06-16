Florida Lottery: Shateya Anthony Claims $1 Million Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Shateya Anthony, 31, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Anthony purchased her winning ticket from Tobacco & Beverage Mart, located at 5532 Ricker Road in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 69 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $965 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2018-19.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE