Florida Lottery: Roy Reavis wins $19 Million Jackpot

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Roy Reavis, 61, of Lake Park, claimed the $19 million FLORIDA LOTTO® jackpot from the drawing held on April 4, 2020, using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Reavis chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $16,368,778.30. He purchased the jackpot-winning FLORIDA LOTTO Quick Pick ticket from Village Grocery, located at 9271 Prosperity Farms Road in Lake Park. The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $100,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

