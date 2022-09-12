Florida Lottery – Robert White Wins $1 Million

TALLAHASSEE (STL.News) Today, the Florida Lottery announces that Robert White, 61, of Apopka, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

White purchased his winning ticket from Quick Serv, located at 9250 Bear Lake Road in Apopka. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

