Florida Lottery – Robert Goode Claims $1 Million

Walton County Man Claims $1 Million From The 500x The Cash Scratch-off Game

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery (Lottery) announces that Robert Goode, 59, of Santa Rosa Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office on May 20, 2022. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Goode purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 2038 U.S. Highway 98 West in Santa Rosa Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million–the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game–and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.