Florida Lottery – Peter Dinane claimed $1 million top prize

North Miami Man Enters The New Year $1 Million Richer Playing The Fastest Road To $1,000,000 Scratch-off Game

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery (Lottery) announces that Peter Dinane, 47, of North Miami, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Dinane purchased his winning ticket from Mr. Fresh Farmers Market, located at 13601 Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game,THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.