Florida Lottery: Peralta Romero of Broward County Claimed $1 Million Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Juan Peralta Romero, 35, of Deerfield Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the LUCKY $200,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the West Palm Beach District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $917,525.10.

Peralta Romero purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 3580 West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game, LUCKY $200,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE, launched in January 2010, and features more than $450 million in total prizes. The game’s overall odds are one-in- 2.94.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE