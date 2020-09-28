Florida Lottery: Paolo Ferorelli of Pompano Beach Won $1 million prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Paolo Ferorelli, 58, of Pompano Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the $15,000,000 GOLD RUSH SPECIAL EDITION Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the West Palm Beach District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $700,000.00.

Ferorelli purchased his winning ticket from S Liquors, located at 1501 Northwest 2nd Avenue in Boca Raton. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $15,000,000 GOLD RUSH SPECIAL EDITION game launched in February 2019 and features six top prizes of $15 million – the largest Scratch-Off top prize offered by the Florida Lottery! The game also offers 24 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.60.

