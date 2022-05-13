Florida Lottery – Mohammed Mia Wins $1 Million

Palm Beach County Man’s Winnings = $1 Million From The 500x The Cash Scratch-off Game

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Mohammed Mia, 52, of Lake Worth, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Mia purchased his winning ticket from Kwik Stop, located at 109 South 3rd Street in Lantana. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH features a top prize of $25 million— the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game— and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.