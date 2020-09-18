Florida Lottery: Michele Payne of Brevard County Turns $5 Into $1 Million

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) – The Florida Lottery announces that Michele Payne, 48, of Palm Bay, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 MONOPOLY™ BONUS SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Jacksonville District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $815,000.00.

Payne purchased her winning ticket from Racetrac, located at 9490 108th Avenue in Vero Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 MONOPOLY BONUS SPECTACULAR game launched in July and features more than $131 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.96.

