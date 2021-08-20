Florida Lottery: Michael Averill Won $1 million Top Prize

August 20, 2021 Maryam Shah Entertainment
Florida Lottery: Michael Averill Won $1 million Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Michael Averill, 45, of Fort Walton Beach and Mohammed Mannan, 53, of Key West each claimed a $1 million top prize THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game.

Averill chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.000.  He purchased his winning ticket from Murphy Express, located at 910 Beal Parkway Northwest in Fort Walton Beach.

Mannan also chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.  He purchased his winning ticket from A & M Mart Inc., located at 648 William Street in Key West.  Each retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

About Maryam Shah 5160 Articles
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles