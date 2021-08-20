Florida Lottery: Michael Averill Won $1 million Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Michael Averill, 45, of Fort Walton Beach and Mohammed Mannan, 53, of Key West each claimed a $1 million top prize THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game.

Averill chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.000. He purchased his winning ticket from Murphy Express, located at 910 Beal Parkway Northwest in Fort Walton Beach.

Mannan also chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00. He purchased his winning ticket from A & M Mart Inc., located at 648 William Street in Key West. Each retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.