Florida Lottery – Mega Millions Jackpot Soars To $480 Million

Mega Millions® Jackpot Soars To $480 Million

~ $276 Million Cash Option! ~

TALLAHASSEE – The MEGA MILLIONS® jackpot has rolled 25 times since the April 19, 2022 drawing, resulting in an estimated $480 million jackpot for tonight’s, July 15 drawing! Florida players have the chance to become the state’s third MEGA MILLIONS jackpot winner by purchasing a $2 ticket at any of the more than 13,000 Florida Lottery retailers across the state.

Jackpot prize winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $276 million. Jackpot prizes must be claimed within 60 days of the winning jackpot draw to receive the cash option. Winners have 180 days from the applicable drawing to claim their prize.

This series of MEGA MILLIONS jackpot rollovers has generated more than $23.3 million for education in Florida.

MEGA MILLIONS jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-70) and the Mega Ball number (1-25). The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately one-in-24.

In addition to the jackpot prize, players can win lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $5 million by matching any of the non-jackpot-winning combinations. In this series of rollovers, there have been more than 1.1 million Florida MEGA MILLIONS winners, winning more than $14.5 million in prizes.