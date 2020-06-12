Florida Lottery: Margaret Kelly Claims $1 Million Top Prize

Margaret Kelly Claims $1 Million Top Prize Playing The $5 Gold Rush Classic Scratch-off Game

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Margaret Kelly, 63, of Hypoluxo, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $1,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $705,000.00.

Kelly purchased her winning ticket from Winn Dixie, located at 1491 South Dixie Highway in Lantana. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 game, $1,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC, launched in January 2019 and offers more than $200.5 million in prizes, including 32 top prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.97.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 69 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $965 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2018-19.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE