Florida Lottery: Leighton Martinez of Kissimmee Claims $1,000,000 from Scratch-off Game

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News)- The Florida Lottery announces that Leighton Martinez, 21, of Kissimmee, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings in annual installments of $40,000 a year for 25 years.

Martinez purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 3343 South Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

