Florida Lottery – Karelia Martinez Wins $1 Million

TALLAHASSEE (STL.News) Today, the Florida Lottery announces that Karelia Martinez, 47, of Riverview, claimed a $1 million top prize from the MYSTERY MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.00.

Martinez purchased her winning ticket from Bell Shoals Citgo, located at 3501 Bell Shoals Road in Valrico. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

