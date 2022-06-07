Florida Lottery – George Demetriades claimed $25 million

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that George Demetriades, of Bonita Springs, claimed a $25 million top prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office on May 11, 2022. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $20,560,000.00.

Demetriades purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 10460 Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. The retailer will receive a $50,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.