Florida Lottery – Five Players Become Millionaires

Five Florida Players Become Mega Millions® Millionaires
TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Lottery is excited to announce that Florida had five winning tickets worth $1 million to $2 million from the Friday, July 29 MEGA MILLIONS® drawing! Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
In addition to the $1.3 billion MEGA MILLIONS jackpot hit in Illinois, Friday’s drawing produced a total of 26 second-tier winners. The winning tickets were spread across 17 jurisdictions including: Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.
Florida’s $1 million-winning MEGA MILLIONS tickets were sold at:
- Cumberland Farms, located at 2001 Northeast Savannah Road in Jensen Beach
- Sebring Truck Stop, located at 8000 U.S. Highway 27 South in Sebring
Florida’s $2 million-winning MEGA MILLIONS tickets with Megaplier® were sold at:
- Big Boss Stores, located at 2396 U.S. Highway 331 South in Defuniak Springs
- Publix, located at 3343 South Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee
- Winn Dixie, located at 1360 Tampa Road in Palm Harbor
Florida MEGA MILLIONS winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.