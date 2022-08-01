Florida Lottery – Five Players Become Millionaires

Five Florida Players Become Mega Millions® Millionaires

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Lottery is excited to announce that Florida had five winning tickets worth $1 million to $2 million from the Friday, July 29 MEGA MILLIONS® drawing! Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.

In addition to the $1.3 billion MEGA MILLIONS jackpot hit in Illinois, Friday’s drawing produced a total of 26 second-tier winners. The winning tickets were spread across 17 jurisdictions including: Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Florida’s $1 million-winning MEGA MILLIONS tickets were sold at:

Cumberland Farms, located at 2001 Northeast Savannah Road in Jensen Beach

Sebring Truck Stop, located at 8000 U.S. Highway 27 South in Sebring

Florida’s $2 million-winning MEGA MILLIONS tickets with Megaplier® were sold at:

Big Boss Stores, located at 2396 U.S. Highway 331 South in Defuniak Springs

Publix, located at 3343 South Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee

Winn Dixie, located at 1360 Tampa Road in Palm Harbor

Florida MEGA MILLIONS winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.