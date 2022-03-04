Florida Lottery – Esmeralda Zelaya Won $1 million prize

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Esmeralda Zelaya, 66, of Pembroke Pines, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.00.

Zelaya purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 6901 Taft Street in Hollywood. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.