Florida Lottery: Eimayasir Ofarrill Correoso Wins $500,000 Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Eimayasir Ofarrill Correoso, 31, of Houston, TX, claimed a $500,000 top prize from the $500,000 CROSSWORD EXTRA PLAY Scratch-Off game after mailing in his winning ticket to Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He purchased his winning ticket from Lisy Star Discount Corp, located at 2426 Southwest 8th Street in Miami.

The $5 game, $500,000 CROSSWORD EXTRA PLAY, launched in April 2019 and features over $69.4 million in prizes including eight top prizes of $500,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.06.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 69 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $965 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2018-19.